Rashi Peripherals IPO - Investment Rationale, Issue Details, Financials, Strengths, Risks & More: Anand Rathi

About the company

Rashi Peripherals is a company that distributes global technology brands in India. They specialise in products related to information and communication technology.

The company's service offerings include value-added services such as pre-sales, technical support, marketing services, credit solutions and warranty management services.

They primarily operate the following two business verticals:

Personal computing, enterprise and cloud solutions.

Lifestyle and IT essentials.

We believe that valuations of the company is fairly priced and recommend a 'Subscribe-Long Term' rating to the IPO.