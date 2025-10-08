Business NewsResearch ReportsRadico Khaitan Gets 'Buy' As Systematix Initiates Coverage — Check Target Price
Radico Khaitan Gets 'Buy' As Systematix Initiates Coverage — Check Target Price

Radico is strategically placed to capture the structural shift in consumer demand towards premium spirits, adds the brokerage.

08 Oct 2025, 01:34 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Radico Khaitan has successfully transitioned from a volume-driven liquor player into a brand-led premiumization story.</p><p>(Photo: Unsplash)</p></div>
Financially, Radico is entering a phase of strong operating leverage, with margin expansion, healthy cash flows, and a visible path to debt reduction by FY27.
