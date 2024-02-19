Q3 FY24 Results Review - Beyond Expectations: Motilal Oswal

The aggregate earnings of our universe companies exceeded our expectations and rose 29% YoY (versus our estimate of +19%). Earnings for the Nifty-50 jumped 17% YoY (versus our estimate of +11%).

The earnings growth for our universe was fueled by domestic cyclicals (such as banking, financial services and insurance and autos), as well as healthy gains from global cyclicals (i.e., metals and O&G). BFSI clocked a 22% YoY growth (versus estimate of +17%), while autos registered a significant growth of 60% YoY (versus estimate of +34%).

Metals earnings jumped 74% YoY (versus estimate of +25%) over a weak base of Q3 FY23, led by Tata Steel Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., and Coal India Ltd.

Oil marketing companies’ profitability surged 4.6 times to Rs 120 billion in Q3 FY24 from Rs 26 billion in Q3 FY23, due to strong marketing margins.