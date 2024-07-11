"NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..Anand Rathi Report.The Indian economy continues to demonstrate resilience, supported by strong GDP growth and robust performances of Indian corporates. With the incumbent BJP-led coalition government returning for a third term, policy continuity, sustained infrastructure initiatives and a sharper focus on social-welfare schemes are expected to give a fillip to the overall economy. This growth momentum is reflected in the strong performance of index returns over the past year, with mid-cap (55%) and small-cap (62%) indices outperforming the large-cap index (25%). At present, these indices are trading at or near lifetime highs, with one-year forward PE multiples close to their long-term averages (except mid-caps). We continue to believe that small-caps will outrun large-caps over the next 12 months, supported by robust fundamentals incl.better earnings growth..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Metals Q1 Results Preview - Stable Performance Of Steel Players Despite The Odds: ICICI Securities.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner."