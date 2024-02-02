PVR-Inox Q3 Results Review - Improving Content Pipeline Will Drive Growth in Long Term: IDBI Capital
The company is also taping south market which has low multiplex presence to drive growth
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Reports
PVR Inox Ltd. reported subdued Q3 FY24 numbers due to impact of world cup in first two months of the quarter. We expect Q4 to be subdued due to poor content pipeline.
Hence, we have revised our earning per share estimates downwards by 36% in FY24E. We have also revised our FY25E EPS estimates downwards by 25%. However, considering that the producers are changing content (which take 15-18 months) as per consumer preference, uptick in Hollywood content and improving occupancy trajectory we expect growth to bounce back in FY25E.
In addition, we expect full scale improvement in footfall, advertising revenues and merger benefits to be visible in coming quarters. This coupled with recent fall in price prompt us to maintain our 'Buy' rating on the stock with revised target price of Rs 1,820 (13 times FY26E Ebitda, introduced FY26E estimates, prior target price of Rs 2,015).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.