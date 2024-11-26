PVR-INOX - Challenged, But Unbroken, Initiate Coverage With Buy: Yes Securities

Stocks to Buy: PVR INOX has displayed a noteworthy resilience and adaptability to the changing landscape of movie exhibition industry in recent times.
PVR INOX Ltd. launches Movie Jockey (MJ), an AI-powered WhatsApp chatbot. (Source: NDTV Profit)
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.