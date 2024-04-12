Puravankara - Riding The Growth Juggernaut: Yes Securities Initiates Coverage With A Buy
Sets target price of Rs 452/share (WACC 13.5%) implying an upside of 86.2% upside
Yes Securities Report
We initiate a bullish Buy rating on Puravankara Ltd. based on following factors:
Presales to grow at 20% compound annual growth rate over FY23-26E,
Debt and debt coverage well under control,
strong execution track record over the decade,
strong profit and loss recognition expected in next five-seven years,
paradigm shift in focus following onboarding of new Chief Executive Officer.
Key risks
Demand for residential projects to remain intact for next three-four years.
Inability to sign new projects in MMR and Pune might affect growth in new geographies.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
