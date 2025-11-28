Privi Speciality Chemicals Gets Motilal Oswal's 'Buy' As It Initiates Coverage; Sees 30% Upside Potential

Privi Speciality’s facilities produce high-value bio-based products like furfural, cyclopentanone and maltol, positioning it as a pioneer in sustainable chemical manufacturing. (Representative image. Source: Envato)
Privi is one of only four global players and the only Asian firm with the expertise of efficiently utilizing CST, highlighting its leadership and cost advantage in aroma chemicals. Privi is a global leader in pine-based aroma chemicals, supported by backward integration and its CY16-commissioned CST refinery, the world’s largest at a single site.