Privi Speciality Chemicals Gets Motilal Oswal's 'Buy' As It Initiates Coverage; Sees 30% Upside Potential

Business NewsResearch ReportsPrivi Speciality Chemicals Gets Motilal Oswal's 'Buy' As It Initiates Coverage; Sees 30% Upside Potential
Motilal Oswal initiates coverage on Privi with a 'Buy' rating and expects it to deliver a CAGR of 27%/34%/46% in revenue/Ebitda/adjusted PAT over FY25 to FY28.

28 Nov 2025, 12:00 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
Privi Speciality’s facilities produce high-value bio-based products like furfural, cyclopentanone and maltol, positioning it as a pioneer in sustainable chemical manufacturing.  (Representative image. Source: Envato)
Privi is one of only four global players and the only Asian firm with the expertise of efficiently utilizing CST, highlighting its leadership and cost advantage in aroma chemicals. Privi is a global leader in pine-based aroma chemicals, supported by backward integration and its CY16-commissioned CST refinery, the world’s largest at a single site.
