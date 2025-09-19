Prince Pipes Navigating Growth Amid Challenges Says Motilal Oswal, Maintaining Buy; Sees Upto 31% Upside

Prince Pipes PVC Plumbing fittings for hot and cold water. (Image: Company website)
Prince Pipes expects to deliver high single-digit volume growth in FY26, although management acknowledged that near-term demand visibility remains weak. The company’s strategy is firmly focused on margin expansion, led by an improved product mix and increasing CPVC contribution (currently ~22-25% of volumes). Notably, the current quarter already reflects an improved margin profile compared to the preceding period.