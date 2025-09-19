Business NewsResearch ReportsPrince Pipes Downgraded To 'Neutral' By Yes Securities Amid Demand Weakness, Policy Delays
ADVERTISEMENT

Prince Pipes Downgraded To 'Neutral' By Yes Securities Amid Demand Weakness, Policy Delays

Prince Pipes has seen a sharp 40.5% drop in its stock price over the past year, underperforming the Nifty significantly and reflecting investor concerns around growth, profitability adds the brokerage

19 Sep 2025, 11:03 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Prince Pipes expects high single-digit revenue growth for 9M FY26 and has maintained its guidance of 12% Ebitda margin by Q4 FY26E, despite current headwinds.

(Photo Source: Company website).

Yes Securities cuts Prince Pipes EPS estimates by 6% for FY26E and 5% for FY27E; the stock now trades at a high P/E of 47x for FY26E, suggesting rich valuations amid earnings pressure.
