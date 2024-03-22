Prince Pipes - Aquel Acquisition To Enable Better Penetration In Bathware Segment: ICICI Securities
Acquisition of bathware brand Aquel to aid batthware segment growth
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
The revenue contribution from Aquel’s bathware acquisition may not be material for Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd.’s consolidated sales in the near term, but it may enable it to develop a better brand identity.
We cut our Ebitda estimates by ~2-4% over FY24-26E due to muted Q4 FY24 pipe volume growth guidance.
However, we upgrade the stock to Buy (from Add) with a revised March 2025 target price of Rs 723 (earlier: Rs 739), set at an unchanged 30 times one-year forward price/earning.
Key risk: Execution below expectation on ramp up in pipe segment.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank - Best Placed To Play Uttar Pradesh’s Structural Growth Story: ICICI Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.