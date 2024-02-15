Prestige Estates Projects Q3 Results Review - On Track To Exceed Full-Year Guidance: Motilal Oswal

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. reported pre-sales of Rs 53 billion in Q3 FY24, up 111% YoY (7% higher than estimate), driven by the successful launch of its Prestige city project in Hyderabad, which generated sales of Rs 25 billion. Overall, Prestige Estates Project launched three new projects with a developable area of 15 million square feet.

Sales volume increased 88% YoY to 5.5 msf and blended realisation increased 13% YoY to Rs 9,762/square feet due to price growth and premium mix.

Total collections in Q3 increased by 36% YoY/19% QoQ to Rs 31 billion. Prestige Estates Projects generated operating cash flow of Rs 15 billion, which was utilised for capex (Rs 6 billion) and land/transferable development rights investments (Rs 6.8 billion). Net debt was flat QoQ at Rs 70 billion with net debt equity ratio of 0.6 times.