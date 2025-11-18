Business NewsResearch ReportsPrestige Estates, Cera Among Axis Securities Top 'Buy' In Real Estate, Building Materials Space; Q2 Review
Prestige Estates, Cera Among Axis Securities Top 'Buy' In Real Estate, Building Materials Space; Q2 Review

In Q2 FY26, Axis Securities' coverage universe reported pre-sales growth of ~14% YoY, amounting to ~Rs 10,100 crore.

18 Nov 2025, 01:20 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Government expenditure is expected to rise gradually, and catalysts such as the 8th pay commission and potential rate cuts should unlock further value for building material sector.</p><p>(Photo source: Envato)</p></div>
Government expenditure is expected to rise gradually, and catalysts such as the 8th pay commission and potential rate cuts should unlock further value for building material sector.

(Photo source: Envato)

The overall performance of Axis Securities' coverage universe was largely in line with expectations. For FY26, estimates are retained across the portfolio. The outlook for premium and luxury residential remains cautiously positive, with new launches accompanied by sustained sales continuing to be the key driver of growth for the sector.
