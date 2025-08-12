Prestige Estate Shares Gets Yes Securities' 'Buy' Rating As It Re-Initiates Coverage

Owing to the robust growth visibility for FY26-FY27 in residential segment along with stellar buildup in annuity portfolio and healthy balance sheet position with debt/equity of ~0.42x, we expect Prestige Estate Projects Ltd. to deliver strong performance in coming years and rate the company as our preferred pick from the sector.

Moreover, company possesses developable land bank of ~704acres (primarily in Bengaluru) for future growth.

A healthy balance sheet coupled with strong cash flow generation will enable Prestige Estate to enhance business development activities in newer geographies.

We have valued the Prestige Estate on SOTP basis, arriving at a target price of Rs 2,025 (including BD premium of 50% on residential portfolio).

We re-initiate on the company with a Buy rating.