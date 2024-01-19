Poonawalla Fincorp Q3 Results Review - Earnings Inline Despite Net Interest Margin Compression: Motilal Oswal
Recoveries from write-offs result in credit cost write-backs
Motilal Oswal Report
Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd.’s Q3 FY24 net interest income grew 63% YoY to Rs 4.9 billion (6% miss), while pre-provision operating profit jumped 125% YoY to Rs 3.5 billion (inline).
Q3 profit after tax surged 76% YoY to ~Rs 2.65 billion (inline), while nine months-FY24 normalised PAT grew 72% YoY to ~Rs 6.95 billion.
Opex declined 2% YoY to ~Rs 2 billion (~6% lower than estimate), while the cost/income ratio remained broadly stable QoQ at ~36% (previous year: ~57%). Provision writebacks stood at Rs 65 million (versus estimated credit costs of ~Rs 300 million).
Poonawalla Fincorp is dedicated to enhancing productivity, aided by digitisation. It is gearing up for expansion with new products such as co-branded credit card, EMI cards, and dropline flexi products.
Poonawalla Fincorp has laid down a robust foundation for sustainable profitability through initiatives that will lead to lower operating costs (as a % of assets under management), higher business volumes, and robust asset quality.
We model a compound annual growth rate of ~42%/51% for AUM/PAT over FY23-FY26 and expect Poonawalla Fincorp to deliver an return on asset/return on equity of ~5.0%/~20% in FY26.
Reiterate 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 580 (premised on four times FY26E book value per share).
