PNB Housing Q3 Results Review - Disbursements Weak; NIM Compression Leads To Earnings Miss: Motilal Oswal

Net interest income (excluding one-offs) declined ~1% YoY and 3% QoQ to ~Rs 6.2 billion due to a gradual shift in the mix towards retail.

However, reported NII declined ~19% YoY and ~10% QoQ to Rs 5.95 billion (11% miss). Reported pre-provision operating profit declined 26% YoY to Rs 5 billion (14% miss).