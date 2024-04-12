PNB Housing Finance - Steering Through Near-Term Headwinds For A Robust Franchise Ahead: Motilal Oswal

PNB Housing Finance Ltd. is well equipped to successfully navigate the near-term headwinds in its net interest margin profile, and further offset them with product mix improvement. We expect the company to deliver a healthy ~18% compound annual growth rate in assets under management and ~26% CAGR in profit after tax over FY24-26, with an return on asset/return on equity of 2.4%/13.0% by FY26.

The company trades at 1.1 times FY26E price/book value, and the risk-reward is favorable for a further re-rating in the valuation multiple as investors gain more confidence in its sustained execution in retail (both prime and affordable). Reiterate Buy with a target price of Rs 1,000 (based on 1.4 times FY26E P/BV).