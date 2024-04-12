PNB Housing Finance - Steering Through Near-Term Headwinds For A Robust Franchise Ahead: Motilal Oswal
Improvement in product mix to offset the adverse impact on NIM
Motilal Oswal Report
PNB Housing Finance Ltd. is well equipped to successfully navigate the near-term headwinds in its net interest margin profile, and further offset them with product mix improvement. We expect the company to deliver a healthy ~18% compound annual growth rate in assets under management and ~26% CAGR in profit after tax over FY24-26, with an return on asset/return on equity of 2.4%/13.0% by FY26.
The company trades at 1.1 times FY26E price/book value, and the risk-reward is favorable for a further re-rating in the valuation multiple as investors gain more confidence in its sustained execution in retail (both prime and affordable). Reiterate Buy with a target price of Rs 1,000 (based on 1.4 times FY26E P/BV).
Key risks:
a slowdown in the economy leading to lower demand for housing and moderation in loan growth, and
subsequent seasoning in the affordable loan book leading to asset quality deterioration.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
