Platinum Industries IPO - Investment Rationale, Issue Details, Financials, Strength, Risks: Anand Rathi

Valuation

The company has grown from commencing from two products portfolio to a multi-product manufacturing company with sales across India and in international markets. It is into manufacturing of various important industrial products like PVC Stabilizers, lubricants etc. along with strong R&D capabilities.

At the upper price band company is valuing at price/earning of 25.0 times, with a market cap of Rs 9,392.1 million post issue of equity shares and return on net worth of 61.26%.

We believe that valuations of the company is fairly priced and recommend a “Subscribe-Long Term” rating to the IPO.