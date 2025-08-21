Plastic Pipe Stocks To Buy: Motilal Oswal Assigns ‘Buy’ Rating To These Three Stocks — Check Target Price

The PVC pipes sector posted a 3% YoY revenue decline to Rs 58.7 billion in Q1 FY26, driven by 8% lower realizations despite 3% volume growth. (Photo Source: freepik)
After a challenging FY25 and a subdued start to FY26, the domestic pipes sector appears to be at the cusp of recovery. With DGTR’s recommendation on implementing Anti-Dumping Duty and PVC prices stabilizing at bottom levels, a gradual price uptick is expected. Coupled with an improving demand environment, these factors are set to drive a gradual rebound from Q2 FY26 onwards.