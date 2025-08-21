Business NewsResearch ReportsPlastic Pipe Stocks To Buy: Motilal Oswal Assigns ‘Buy’ Rating To These Three Stocks — Check Target Price
Plastic Pipe Stocks To Buy: Motilal Oswal Assigns ‘Buy’ Rating To These Three Stocks — Check Target Price

Motilal Oswal expects the PVC pipes industry to see a gradual recovery from Q2 FY26, with a further pickup in momentum from H2 FY26.

21 Aug 2025
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The PVC pipes sector posted a 3% YoY revenue decline to Rs 58.7 billion in Q1 FY26, driven by 8% lower realizations despite 3% volume growth. (Photo Source: freepik)</p></div>
After a challenging FY25 and a subdued start to FY26, the domestic pipes sector appears to be at the cusp of recovery. With DGTR’s recommendation on implementing Anti-Dumping Duty and PVC prices stabilizing at bottom levels, a gradual price uptick is expected. Coupled with an improving demand environment, these factors are set to drive a gradual rebound from Q2 FY26 onwards.
