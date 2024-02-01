Piramal Pharma Q3 Results Review - Gradual Revival In Overall Performance: Motilal Oswal
Outlook remains promising for contract development manufacturing organisation, complex hospital generics segments
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Piramal Pharma Ltd. reported a lower-than-expected performance in Q3 FY24. While the company delivered in-line sales, its profitability was lower than expected due to higher opex.
Having said this, the scope of work in the contract development manufacturing organisation segment continues to move toward innovation-related work as well as integrated contract manufacturing.
We reduce our earnings estimate for FY24 by 3% on higher opex/interest outgo.
We maintain our estimates for FY25/FY26.
We continue to value Piramal Pharma on SOTP basis (15 times 12 months forward CDMO enterprise value/Ebitda, 13 times 12 months forward complex hospital generics EV/Ebitda, 15 times 12 months forward India consumer products EV/Ebitda and 18 times price-to-earning for its stake in Allergen) to arrive at a target price of Rs 165.
Piramal Pharma is implementing efforts to improve the sales outlook of its key segments, CDMO, CHG, and ICP. The company expects growth to be driven by-
increasing commercial manufacturing of on-patent molecules in CDMO;
increasing reach/expanding capacity in CHG; and
new launches and enhanced marketing in ICP.
Maintain 'Buy'.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.