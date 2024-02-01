Piramal Pharma Q3 Results Review - Gradual Revival In Overall Performance: Motilal Oswal

Piramal Pharma Ltd. reported a lower-than-expected performance in Q3 FY24. While the company delivered in-line sales, its profitability was lower than expected due to higher opex.

Having said this, the scope of work in the contract development manufacturing organisation segment continues to move toward innovation-related work as well as integrated contract manufacturing. 

We reduce our earnings estimate for FY24 by 3% on higher opex/interest outgo.

We maintain our estimates for FY25/FY26.