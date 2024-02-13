PI Industries Q3 - New Product And CSM Drive Export Growth, Margins; Positive Outlook: Axis Securities

PI Industries Ltd.'s Q3 FY24 numbers were in line with our estimates. One-off gain from the reversal of theft in last Q2 FY24 led to beat on Ebitda and profit after tax. Consolidated Revenue came in line with our estimates, up 18%/-10% YoY/QoQ.

Ebitda beat our estimates by 15% as gross margins improved by 640 basis points YoY on account of better mix. This resulted in an Ebitda margin of 29% versus. 26% both in Q3 FY23/Q2 FY24.

PI Industries profit after tax stood at Rs 449 crore, up 28%/-7% YoY/QoQ, beating our estimate by 27%