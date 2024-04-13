Pharma Q4 Results Preview - Better Performance Led By New Launches, Improved Profitability: Axis Securities

We anticipate that the pharma companies within our coverage will collectively demonstrate revenue growth of 14.3%/1% YoY/QoQ and Ebitda growth of 32.8%/-1% YoY/QoQ.

Sequential growth is expected to be driven by subdued performance in both the domestic and U.S markets. The conservative growth projection reflects a seasonally weak quarter in domestic formulations and mid-single digit growth in U.S generics, particularly driven by products such as gRevlimid, gSpiriva, gAlbuterol, gPrezista, gLenotirade, gProlensa, gChantix, and Biosimilars, among others.

The U.S market is anticipated to witness mid-teen growth with stable pricing, while the Indian business is expected to experience a soft quarter in the acute segment due to seasonal factors.