Pharma Q4 Results Preview - Better Performance Led By New Launches, Improved Profitability: Axis Securities
Additionally, we anticipate a sequential decline in margins by 50 basis points on a QoQ basis for most companies within our coverage.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Axis Securities Report
We anticipate that the pharma companies within our coverage will collectively demonstrate revenue growth of 14.3%/1% YoY/QoQ and Ebitda growth of 32.8%/-1% YoY/QoQ.
Sequential growth is expected to be driven by subdued performance in both the domestic and U.S markets. The conservative growth projection reflects a seasonally weak quarter in domestic formulations and mid-single digit growth in U.S generics, particularly driven by products such as gRevlimid, gSpiriva, gAlbuterol, gPrezista, gLenotirade, gProlensa, gChantix, and Biosimilars, among others.
The U.S market is anticipated to witness mid-teen growth with stable pricing, while the Indian business is expected to experience a soft quarter in the acute segment due to seasonal factors.
We recommend Buy on Lupin Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Abbott India Ltd., and Krishna Institute Of Medical Sciences Ltd.
These companies may surpass the industry growth driven by a superior product portfolio and strong product pipeline. In hospitals, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences is expected to deliver higher occupancies and realisations as the company is gaining market share consistently.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.