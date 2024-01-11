Pharma Q3 Results Preview - Domestic Branded Formulation Growth To Drive Performance: Systematix
On a sequential basis, the U.S performance too will receive favorable support from seasonality.
Systematix Report
We expect double digit growth in the domestic branded formulation led by unusually higher demand for anti infectives during the quarter. Players with an acute / anti infective focus should fare better than chronic focussed names.
Lupin will benefit from ongoing ramp up in gSpiriva and increased compettive intensity around some of its high value generics is yet to reflect in prescription share. Cipla domestic business will get favorable support from a surge in anti infective demand during the quarter.
Overall we expect high single digit and high teens growth in revenue and Ebitda on a YoY basis.
