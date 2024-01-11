Pharma Q3 Results Preview - Better Performance Led By New Launches, Profitability: Axis Securities
We recommend 'Buy' on Lupin, Aurobindo, Cipla, Abbott India, and KIMS. These companies may surpass the industry growth driven by a superior product portfolio and strong product pipeline.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Axis Securities Report
In Q3 FY24, the pharma sector is expected to benefit from positive attributes such as approval for niche drugs in the U.S. market, fall in raw material prices, low crude prices, and correction in shipping prices which would aid in revenue growth and improvement in gross margins.
We expect the pharma universe under our coverage to report healthy aggregate revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax growth of 13.5%/24.6%/30.3% YoY.
The major growth will be driven by generic products such as gRevlimid, gSpiriva, gAlbuterol, gPrezista, gLenotirade, Biosimilars etc. The U.S. market is expected to witness a mid-teen growth with stable pricing and the India business has now stabilised after Covid-19 business with low double-digit growth.
Single-digit revenue growth may be observed in Europe and the International market in Q3 FY24.
We recommend 'Buy' on Lupin, Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, Abbott India, and Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences. These companies may surpass the industry growth driven by a superior product portfolio and strong product pipeline.
In hospitals, KIMS is expected to deliver higher occupancies and realisations as the company is gaining market share consistently.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Cement Q3 Results Preview - Likely Be A Muted Quarter Owing To Seasonality Effect: KRChoksey
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.