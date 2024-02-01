P&G Q3 Results Review - Lackluster Show; Expensive Valuations: Motilal Oswal
Revenue below expectations; Ebitda in line
Motilal Oswal Report
Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Healthcare Ltd. recorded stagnant growth in Q2 FY24 (ending in June), falling short of our high single-digit growth expectations. However, profit after tax increased 10% YoY propelled by a soft raw material basket and a favorable product price mix.
P&G's gross margin expanded 300 basis points YoY to 60%. Despite flat revenue growth, ad spending rose 14% YoY (11.2% of sales versus 9.7% YoY). Gross margin limited the Ebitda margin expansion to 180 bp YoY at 27% (best margin during the last eight-nine quarters).
With a portfolio of essentials and healthcare, the company remained focused on product innovation-led customer acquisition. Penetration play will continue, but at a steady pace, despite the high scope of user addition.
The stock trades at rich valuations of 63 times and 55 times price/earning of FY25E and FY26E. We do not see any medium-term trigger.
Reiterate 'Neutral'.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.