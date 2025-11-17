Business NewsResearch ReportsPetronet LNG Gets Systematix 'Buy' Upgrade; Raises Target Price On Expansion Visibility
Petronet LNG Gets Systematix 'Buy' Upgrade; Raises Target Price On Expansion Visibility

Systematix upgrades Petronet LNG to Buy from earlier Hold, and raises target price- check details

17 Nov 2025, 06:28 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Petronet LNG's management reiterated its 16% IRR margin for all projects and guided for timely commission of all the ongoing projects.</p><p>(Photo: Petronet LNG website)</p></div>
Petronet LNG's management reiterated its 16% IRR margin for all projects and guided for timely commission of all the ongoing projects.

(Photo: Petronet LNG website)

Petronet LNG is investing Rs 20 billion on the 2.5 km stretched third jetty which is likely to be commissioned by March 2027. With the increment capex of just Rs 1-1.5 billion, this will be equipped with propane and Ethane unloading arms. Petronet LNG is eyeing to sale 0.3 mtpa of propane (captive consumption of 0.9mtpa) and 1.2 mtpa of ethane which would add to its growth.
