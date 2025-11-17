Petronet LNG Gets Systematix 'Buy' Upgrade; Raises Target Price On Expansion Visibility

Petronet LNG is investing Rs 20 billion on the 2.5 km stretched third jetty which is likely to be commissioned by March 2027. With the increment capex of just Rs 1-1.5 billion, this will be equipped with propane and Ethane unloading arms. Petronet LNG is eyeing to sale 0.3 mtpa of propane (captive consumption of 0.9mtpa) and 1.2 mtpa of ethane which would add to its growth.