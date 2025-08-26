Petronet LNG Shares Can Rally 50% Says Motilal Oswal; Volume Recovery, New Capacity Key Triggers For Re-Rating

Over the past decade, India’s LNG imports have risen by ~13.7 mmt, with LNG now accounting for nearly 50% of the country’s total gas consumption (vs. 35% in FY15). However, with limited regasification capacity additions of just 7.5 mmtpa (entirely at Dahej), Petronet LNG’s market share in India’s LNG imports slipped to 69% in FY25 from 78% in FY15. With the upcoming 5mmtpa Dahej expansion (commissioning by Dec’25), the company is str...