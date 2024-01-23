Persistent Systems Q3 Results Review - Growth Outlook Already Baked Into The Price: Motilal Oswal

Persistent Systems Ltd. delivered Q3 FY24 revenue of $300.6 million, up 3.1% QoQ in constant currency terms, in line with our estimate. Deal win total contract value was at a record high ($521 million), aided by strong wins and renewals in North America.

Ebitda margin at 17.7% (up 90 basis points QoQ) beat our estimates; the improvement was attributed to seasonality in IP business and selling, general and administration optimisation.

Persistent Systems’ Q3 FY24 revenue performance was positive, although the growth was skewed toward Healthcare and Life (up 16% QoQ); the other two verticals reported muted growth.

Despite a seasonal furlough, the deal TCV recorded yet another quarter of strong growth, up 8.8% QoQ (versus +26% QoQ in Q2), translating to 1.7 times BTB.