Persistent Systems - Outperformance To Continue: HDFC Securities
Persistent Systems Ltd.'s earnings growth is higher as compared to the mid-tier average and the stock currently trades at ~10% premium to the mid-tier average valuation.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
Persistent Systems Ltd.'s earnings growth is higher as compared to the mid-tier average and the stock currently trades at ~10% premium to the mid-tier average valuation.
Persistent Systems currently trades at 37 times and 29 times FY25/26E as compared to 3Y/5Y average at 33 times/25 times.
We factor in U.S. dollar revenue growth of 14.4%, 17.1% and 18.6% for FY24/25/26E and Ebitm of 14.7/16.0/17.0% for the same period, translating into an earnings per share compound annual growth rate of 28% over FY24-26E.
Our revised target price of Rs 8,530 is based on a 35 times FY26E valuation, led by growth leadership, margin expansion, and return metrics improvement.
On a PEG basis, Persistent Systems remains attractive in the mid-tier IT space and is our preferred pick.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.