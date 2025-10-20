PCBL Q2 Review: IDBI Capital Maintains 'Hold', Revises Target Price — Here's Why

PCBL's revenue grew by 9% YoY, led by a 6% YoY improvement in realizations and a 3% YoY increase in volumes driven by the homecare and water treatment portfolio..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..IDBI Capital Report.PCBL Chemcials Ltd.’s Q2 FY26 profitability was below our expectations. Carbon black sales declined 3% YoY, primarily due to an 11% YoY drop in realizations driven by weak demand amid global uncertainty. Domestic volumes increased by 10% YoY, while export volumes grew by 6% YoY. The consolidated Ebitda margin contracted 450bps YoY to 12.3%, reflecting margin compression in both the carbon black and Aquapharm segments, largely due to pricing pressure on falling crude prices. Ebitda/tonne for carbon black segment fell 24% QoQ to Rs 13,489 amid high input tariffs imposed by US. Consequently, we revise our FY26 EPS estimates downwards by 5% and maintain FY27 EPS estimates. We value the stock at a PER of 23x FY27E EPS, resulting in a revised target price of Rs 387. We maintain our Hold rating on the stock..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.UltraTech Cement Q2 Review — Motilal Oswal Maintains 'Buy' Post Inline Earnings, Sees 17% Upside.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.