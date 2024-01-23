Paytm Q3 Review - Merchant Business Scales; Financial Services Healthy, Losses Trim Further: Dolat Capital
New bets see early success; two more growth engines added.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
One 97 Communications Ltd. (Paytm) reported revenue growth 13.2% QoQ (our estimate: 10.7%), led by monthly transacting user/average revenue per user growth of 5.3/7.5% sequentially boosted by strong seasonality.
Merchant business and financial services grew by 17.4/6.3% QoQ where merchant business saw strong device addition (plus 1.4 million devices QoQ), while fin services growth was led by improved take rates (~15 basis points QoQ) covering for moderation from postpaid. Postpaid loan were down 17% taking overall loans down 4% QoQ.
Adjusted Ebitda improved to Rs 2,185 million (last quarter: Rs 1,536 million), boosted by higher festivities led Revenue growth, moderate indirect costs, and despite seasonality led dip in contribution margin (-328 bps)
Continued strength in across segments, early success in high ticket size loan distribution, healthy operational performance reiterates our positive stance.
Maintain 'Buy' with target price of Rs.1,320, implies four times on FY26E enterprise value/sales.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.