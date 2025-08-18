Patel Retail IPO — Should You Subscribe Or Avoid? Read Anand Rathi's Report For Key Details

The Maharashtra-based retail supermarket chain operating under the brand Patel’s R Mart — Patel Retail Ltd.'s initial public offering will open for subscription on Aug. 19 and the offer closes on Aug. 21. The company has fixed the price in the range of Rs 237-255 per equity share.

The Rs 242.76-crore IPO comprises of a fresh issue of 85 lakh shares, worth Rs 217.21 crore, and an offer-for-sale portion of 10 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 25.55 crore.

Investors can place bids starting from a minimum of 58 shares and in multiples thereafter.

Fedex Securities Pvt. Ltd. are the book-running lead managers for the public issue while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd.is the registrar to the offer.