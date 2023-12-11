Paper Industry Check - Yet Another Milestone Achieved: IDBI Capital
We attended Paperex 2023, the largest paper exhibition held at Delhi-NCR, which is a reflection of the increasing capabilities as well as the potential for new technologies and investments in the paper, pulp and allied industries
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
We attended Paperex 2023, the largest paper exhibition held at Delhi-NCR, which is a reflection of the increasing capabilities as well as the potential for new technologies and investments in the paper, pulp and allied Industries.
The event received overwhelming response from industry and it repeated the success story with over 600 leading exhibitors from 24 countries and thousands of trade visitors from all over the world.
The key players like JK Paper Ltd., ITC Ltd,, TNPL, Orient Paper and Industries Ltd., Westcoast, Andhra Paper, Naini papers, amongst others were part of this exhibition.
We were thrilled to interact with key business heads of these companies to understand current industry dynamics and outlook, as they perceive for near future.
We maintain positive outlook on the industry and like JK Paper amongst the listed domestic players. Currently we have 'Hold' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 386.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.