Paper Industry Check - Yet Another Milestone Achieved: IDBI Capital

We attended Paperex 2023, the largest paper exhibition held at Delhi-NCR, which is a reflection of the increasing capabilities as well as the potential for new technologies and investments in the paper, pulp and allied Industries.

The event received overwhelming response from industry and it repeated the success story with over 600 leading exhibitors from 24 countries and thousands of trade visitors from all over the world.

The key players like JK Paper Ltd., ITC Ltd,, TNPL, Orient Paper and Industries Ltd., Westcoast, Andhra Paper, Naini papers, amongst others were part of this exhibition.

We were thrilled to interact with key business heads of these companies to understand current industry dynamics and outlook, as they perceive for near future.

We maintain positive outlook on the industry and like JK Paper amongst the listed domestic players. Currently we have 'Hold' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 386.