Page Industries Q2 Review — Weak Demand Weighs On Growth; Systematix Maintains 'Hold', Trims Target Price

With the start of the festive season Page Industries did see a good uptick in primary sales during later half of September.
(Photo source: Jockey website)
Page Industries expects margins to remain in the range of ~19-21% moving ahead. Inventory health and ROIs of channel partners should improve further after healthy improvement since the implementation of auto replenishment system helping control distributor attrition. The rising competition in the innerwear and athleisure categories remain a concern, in the brokerage's view.