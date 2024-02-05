Orient Electric Q3 Review - Investments To Drive Strong Industry Leading Growth In Medium Term: Yes Securities

Given the investments that Orient Electric Ltd.'s have been made for strong growth in domestic markets and new exports opportunity we expect company to deliver industry leading growth with margins normalising sooner than expected.

We continue to remain positive on the stock and reiterate our 'Buy' rating with revised target price of Rs 296 valuing 35 times on FY26. We are anticipating revenue compound annual growth rate of 16%, and Ebitda and profit after tax CAGR of 30% and 35% respectively for FY23-26E.

We believe Orient Electric can outperform peers and could lead to market share gains. We believe if strategy executed well could result in strong growth in medium term.