Oil India Q3 Results Review - Ebitda Below Expectations On Higher Other Expenses: Yes Securities
Numaligarh Refining performance: The Ebitda was at Rs 12.18 billion (versus Rs 10.85 billion in Q2 FY24 and Rs 11.22 billion in Q3 FY23).
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
Oil India Ltd.'s earnings saw lower-than-estimated Ebitda and profit after tax due to higher other expenses and a reduced crude realisation. Crude and natural gas production and realisation experienced YoY increase.
Depreciation, finding cost, and statutory levies showed marginal increase. Other expenses rose significantly, while other income surged by 397% YoY, resulting from interest/dividend income from investments.
We upward revise our volume estimates for FY25 and FY26 and maintain an 'Add' rating on Oil India, revising our target price to Rs 563/share, and find decent upside on current market price.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.