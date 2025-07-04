Research ReportsOil India — PL Capital's Top Pick To 'Buy' In Oil And Gas Space; Q1 Results Preview
ADVERTISEMENT

Oil India — PL Capital's Top Pick To 'Buy' In Oil And Gas Space; Q1 Results Preview

Based on firm oil prices and consistent volume growth, PL Capital reiterates Oil India as our top pick with target price of Rs 566

04 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An oil refinery [Image: PilMo Kang/Unsplash]</p></div>
An oil refinery [Image: PilMo Kang/Unsplash]
Upstream companies ONGC and Oil India are expected to report 8% YoY decline in combined sales, with flat Ebitda. Decline in YoY sales of RIL is arrested due to better contribution from non-oil segments.
To continue reading this story
Subscribe to Unlock & Enjoy your 
Subscriber-Only benefits

Choose a plan

Renews automatically. Cancel anytime.
As a Subscriber you get
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
Subscriber-Only
Subscriber-Only
Rewards
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Subscriber-Only
Subscriber-Only
Rewards
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Still Not convinced ? Know More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT