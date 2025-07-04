Oil India — PL Capital's Top Pick To 'Buy' In Oil And Gas Space; Q1 Results Preview

Upstream companies ONGC and Oil India are expected to report 8% YoY decline in combined sales, with flat Ebitda. Decline in YoY sales of RIL is arrested due to better contribution from non-oil segments..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy. .PL Capital Report.Led by lower oil prices, sales of oil marketing companies is expected to decline by 5% YoY. However, expansion in marketing margins primarily is expected to result in the companies reporting a staggering 122% rise in Ebitda in Q1 FY26. Upstream companies ONGC and Oil India are expected to report 8% YoY decline in combined sales, with flat Ebitda. Decline in YoY sales of Reliance Industries is arrested due to better contribution from non-oil segments. RIL is expected to report 16% YoY rise in Ebitda driven by all segments. Overall, the sector is expected to result in 4% YoY decline in revenues. Driven primarily by the better contribution from the OMCs and RIL, the sector however, is expected to show 29.7% YoY rise in Ebitda. Aggregate PAT is expected to register 54% YoY rise, driven primarily by OMCs and RIL..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI — Top Stock Picks By Motilal Oswal; Banks Q1 Results Preview.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.