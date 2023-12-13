Oil, Gas Sector Check - Risk-Reward Favorable For Downstream Sector: Anand Rathi
Strong non-OPEC supplies to keep crude prices contained
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Anand Rathi Report
We retain our Buy ratings for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd./Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd./Indian Oil Ltd. with a higher 12-month target price of Rs 587/443/149 (Rs 485/287/128 earlier), valuing them on a sum-of-parts basis (core business at five times FY25e enterprise value/Ebitda, six times earlier for HPCL, unchanged for BPCL/Indian Oil) and add the value of investments at a 20% discount to their market prices.
Our pecking order: BPCL more than Indian Oil more than HPCL.
Risks:
Lower gross refining market environment, change in crude prices, inventory losses, adverse government policy: subsidy-sharing, weak marketing margins environment.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.