Oberoi Realty Gets 'Neutral' Rating From Motilal Oswal Post Inline Q1 Presales
Motilal Oswal reiterates Neutral on Oberoi Realty with an net asset value of Rs 683 billion or Rs 1,878 per share
Oberoi Realty’s Q1 FY26 witnessed the launch of Elysian Tower D, Goregaon, which propelled sales. In FY26, management expects to launch one tower in Borivali and two towers in Forestville (Thane), Peddar Road, and Gurugram. Additionally, it may also launch projects such as Adarsh Nagar, Worli, and Tardeo in the year. One more tower in Goregaon and Alibaug to be launched in FY27.
Motilal Oswal Report
While Oberoi Realty Ltd.'s current valuation does not suggest significant near-term gains, we foresee a strong 48% CAGR in its presales over FY25-27.
The key to a future rerating lies in the company's ability to reinvest the substantial cash flow derived from its completed and near-completion projects.
Oberoi Realty's residential segment is presently valued at Rs 295 billion. This valuation accounts for recent business development activities and incorporates a future outlay of Rs 30 billion towards prospective land acquisitions.
Reiterate Neutral with an net asset value of Rs 683 billion or Rs 1,878 per share (vs Rs 673 or Rs 1,850 per share earlier).
