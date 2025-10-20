Oberoi Realty, Dalmia Bharat, Metro Brands, Karur Vysya Bank, Ujjivan SFB, Mastek, Shoppers Stop Q2 Review

Oberoi Realty registered presales of Rs 13 billion for Q2 FY26. Quarterly print was mainly backed by sustenance sales due to no new launches in the quarter. In Q2 FY26, Dalmia’s volume rose 3% YoY, in line with industry and despite pricing dip, unit Ebitda stood strong at Rs 1,009/mt. Metro Brands’ topline grew 11.2% YoY to Rs 6.51 billion.