Nykaa Rated 'Sell' By HDFC Securities On Challenging Growth Outlook — Check Target Price

HDFC Securities suspects Nykaa's core BPC platform margins do not offer leverage benefits, given the imperative to invest more in rapid fulfillment options. Fashion remains a WIP..NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy. .HDFC Securities Institutional Equities.HDFC Securities has reiterated its Sell rating on FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. with a target price of Rs 200 per share, implying a significant downside from the current market price of Rs 263. .Nykaa's strategic pivot toward aggressive customer acquisition in beauty and personal care during FY26 remains encouraging, with momentum likely to sustain into Q3, aided by the Pink Friday sale. However, the brokerage cites medium-term growth expectations for BPC remain elevated. Based on the brokerage's estimates, core BPC (excluding own brands and eB2B) grew at sub-20% in H1 FY26. While own brands delivered ~72% YoY growth, their rising dependence on external channels and the disproportionate contribution from a single private label (Dot & Key, FY26 run-rate: Rs 1,500 crore) raise scalability concerns and question platform health.