NTPC Q3 Results Review - Focus Continues On Thermal, RE Expansion; Maintain 'Buy': Axis Securities

NTPC’s aggressive renewable capacity addition target, where it can mobilise funds at a lower cost of debt (~6% versus 7-9% compared to private peers) puts it in a competitive position

31 Jan 2024, 12:37 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NTPC plant. (Source: Company website)&nbsp;</p></div>
NTPC plant. (Source: Company website) 

NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Axis Securities Report

NTPC Ltd.’s net sales stood down 4%/5% YoY/QoQ and missed the Bloomberg consensus by 4%. Ebitda stood down by 22%/10% YoY/QoQ and missed the consensus by 11%.

However, profit after tax stood up 7%/10% YoY/QoQ, beating the consensus by 7% led by higher regulatory deferral account balances.

Regulated equity as of December 31, 2023 stood at Rs 82,094 crore on a standalone basis and Rs 98,712 crore on a consolidated basis. The average rate of interest during 9M FY24 was at 6.66% versus 6.32% last year.

NTPC declared its first Interim dividend of Rs 2.25/share for FY24 in October 2023, which was paid in Nov-23.

It has declared a second Interim dividend now of Rs 2.25/share for FY24.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Axis Securities NTPC Q3 FY24 Results Update.pdf
