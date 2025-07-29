NSDL IPO Is Here — Should You Subscribe Or Avoid? Read Angel One Insight For Key Details

National Securities Depository Ltd.'s initial public offering will open for subscription on July 30 and the offer closes on August 01.

The SEBI-registered market infrastructure institution has fixed the price band in the range of Rs 760 and Rs 800 per equity share. Investors can place bids starting from a minimum of 18 shares and in multiples thereafter.

NSDL aims to raise Rs 4,011.60 crore through an IPO comprising a pure offer-for-sale of 5.01 crore shares by existing shareholders, including NSE and IDBI Bank. Since the issue is entirely an OFS, NSDL will not receive any proceeds; the IPO enables early investors to partially exit their holdings.

ICICI Securities Ltd., Axis Capital Ltd., HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Ltd., IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Ltd., Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd., SBI Capital Markets Ltd. are the book-running lead managers for the public issue.

The shares will be listed on both the National Stock Exchange and the BSE on August 06.