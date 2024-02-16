NMDC Q3 Results Review - Volume Driven Growth, Margin Expansion: Systematix
NMDC recorded its highest-ever third-quarter production of 12.2 mt (+15% YoY, +38% QoQ) in Q3 FY24.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Systematix Research Report
NMDC Ltd. reported Q3 FY24 Ebitda at Rs 20 billion +62%/+69% YoY/QoQ, 15% above our estimate due to lower-than-expected costs and improved operating leverage at higher volumes. Iron ore sales volumes came in at 11.4 million tonne (+18.9% YoY, +19.1% QoQ).
NMDC recorded its highest-ever third-quarter production of 12.2 mt (+15% YoY, +38% QoQ) in Q3 FY24. International iron ore prices remained subdued for much of the year till September 2023 but have fairly recovered since then due to better demand outlook, especially in China.
NMDC has consistently increased prices since September, in line with the movement in international prices. Over this period, both lumps and fines prices were increased by ~Rs 1,400/tonne.
Ebitda margin for the quarter expanded to 37.1%, an increase of 375 basis points/745 bps YoY/QoQ. Cost of production excluding selling expenses and royalties fell 33% QoQ to Rs 873/t against 38%/19% growth in production/sales volume. Employee costs per ton also fell to Rs 350/tonne versus Rs 410/tonne in Q2 FY24.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.