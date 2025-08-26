Nirmal Bang Remains Structurally Positive On Indoco Remedies; Maintains 'Hold' Rating — Check Target Price

Indoco Remedies' revenue/Ebitda are expected to clock CAGR of 12.6%/~84% over FY25-FY27E, mainly on the back of resolution of the Goa facilities, which is expected by Q3 FY26-end and a rebound in growth in other markets, including India. The PAT is expected to reach to Rs 951 million by FY27E. ROCE/ROE are expected to remain decent at 10%/8.5% by FY27-end.