NIIT Q3 Review - Mixed Results, Hiring Freeze In IT Remains A Challenge: Dolat Capital
Enrollments impacted; Co focusing on Cost efficiencies
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
NIIT Ltd.'s reported revenue growth of 4.6% QoQ (our estimate 12%), led by uplift in banking, financial services, and insurance sector which grew by 37% YoY, while IT biz declined 20% YoY.
Ebit stood at Rs 23 million versus loss of Rs 31 million in Q2. Operating profit margin stood at 2.7% which improved by 647 bps QoQ led by cost rationalization and other operational efficiencies. Employee exp down by 13% YoY (headcount down by 218 YoY).
Company remains cautious on challenging macro environment, with growth hindered by hiring freeze by tier-I GSI’s which used to contribute significant portion in the volumes. It expects volume to pick up gradually in FY25.
NIIT believe that sustained traction in BFSI vertical to drive growth performance, while improved scale is driving up margin profile.
Hence, we now assign 'Reduce' rating with target price of Rs 120, valued at 20 times of FY26E earning per share.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.