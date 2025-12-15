Netweb Technologies Gets 'Buy' Rating As ICICI Securities Initiates Coverage

The brokerage sees Netweb as a unique play in India’s high-end computing solutions (HCS) space, backed by strong sectoral tailwinds and government support..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..ICICI Securities Report.ICICI Securities has initiated coverage on Netweb Technologies India Ltd. with a Buy rating and a target price of Rs 4,110, implying a 28% upside from the current market price of Rs 3,201. The brokerage sees Netweb as a unique play in India’s high-end computing solutions (HCS) space, backed by strong sectoral tailwinds and government support..The brokerage noted that-Unique positioning: Netweb is India’s leading high-end computing solutions (HCS) provider with hardware design, manufacturing, and software integration capabilities. High-Growth Segments: Focus on high-performance computing, private cloud and hyper converged infrastructure, and AI systems with 77% CAGR in FY22–25. Government Tailwinds: Beneficiary of IndiaAI Mission and National Supercomputing Mission with large budget allocations. OEM Partnerships: Exclusive OEM partner for NVIDIA in India; also collaborates with AMD and Intel for advanced chipsets. Pricing Power: End-to-end design, development, and deployment (3Ds) model ensures superior margins vs EMS peers. AI-Led Opportunity: Prime beneficiary of AI-driven capex in India, offering exposure to sunrise sectors like AI hardware and sovereign compute infrastructure. Strong Financial Outlook: Estimated FY25–28 revenue CAGR of ~59% and PAT CAGR of ~58%, with Ebitda margins in the 13–14% range..Key risks Non-annuity nature of the business.Margin dilution from mega deal execution..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Adani Enterprises, Airtel, HAL Shine Among Motilal Oswal's Top 10 Wealth Creators In Last Five Years.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.