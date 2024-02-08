Nestle India Q4 Results Review - Growth Falls Short Of High Standards: Systematix

Nestle India Ltd. reported lower than expected topline growth, however profit after tax growth was above expectation. Revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax growth stood at 8.1%/ 11%/18.9%.

Reported growth was broad-based across key brands, with volume growth of ~5% as per our estimate with the rest contributed by pricing and mix. Domestic sales grew 8.9% YoY led by strong growth in core brands, targeted brand spends and traction in alternate channels like out of home, e-commerce and rurban expansion.

Gross margins improved sharply by 374 basis points with moderation in raw material prices and continued premiumization while Ebitda margins improved 63 bps due to a sharp increase in other expenses especially brand spends.

The core brands seem to be responding well to the marketing and distribution initiatives of Nestle India and strong execution is visible on the OOH and rurban initiatives. The innovation pipeline continued to churn out new launches under Maggi, milk products and nutrition and confectionary.