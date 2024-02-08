Nestle India Q4 Results Review - Robust Performance In Challenging Environment: Prabhudas Lilladher

We tweak CY24/25 earnings per share estimates of Nestle India Ltd. by -0.3%/-1.6% as we factor in higher margins but slightly slower growth rate in prepared dishes segment following rising competition from regional and smaller players in Instant Noodles segment. Q4 FY23 sales missed estimates as expected pick up did not materialise in festival season (despite Diwali being in Q4 CY23).

Nestle India continues to report broad based growth across segments, markets (metros, tier-I-VI cities and rural markets) and channels (modern trade, out-of-home and e-commerce). Expansion plans are on track with Rs 13.7 billion capex in CY23 and land allotment for 10th unit in Odisha.