NBFCs Q4 Results Preview - Strong Growth Momentum; Continued Pressure On NIMs: Nirmal Bang

We expect commercial vehicle financiers to perform well on the back of strong disbursements in used CV/PV segments.
While growth in unsecured loans has tapered off, we expect covered non-banking financial companies to deliver strong loan growth, driven by housing/loan against property segments, used vehicle finance and diversified portfolio. We reiterate Shriram Finance Ltd. and Aavas Financiers Ltd. as our top ‘buys’ in this space.
While growth in the used commercial vehicle portfolio is expected to support margins for CV Financiers, rating upgrades and National Housing Bank refinance will help control the cost of borrowings for housing finance companies. Opex is likely to remain elevated.
While the asset quality environment remains benign, we expect certain pockets of stress in CV Finance, tractor finance and fintech lending.
In our view, following will be the key monitorables from Q4 FY24 results of NBFCs –
Growth guidance, especially for FY25/FY26,
NIM movement in subsequent quarters,
Asset quality and collection efficiency trends.
